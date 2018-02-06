SPECIAL REPORT: Spinal procedure gives patients new lease on life

After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.More >>
Police are still looking for the person who stole the truck that ended up in Holmes Lake Monday morning.More >>
It happened in a neighborhood near 70th and South Street just after noon on Sunday.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof A high-speed-chase lead Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest four people for several crimes. It started on January 11, a deputy attempted to stop a car for speeding near Highway 77 and Bluff road. The driver fled, but the deputy was able to get a partial plate number. Soon after, investigators located the car and found a handgun, a case and ammunition that was stolen from a home in Saunders County the night of the pursuit....More >>
Investigators in southeastern Nebraska say a 26-year-old Pawnee City man has died in a crash near Auburn, and another man has been arrested.More >>
Lincoln, NE (AP) The debate over last summer's confrontation between a conservative student and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln lecturer prompted the new leader of a faculty group to resign. Donna Dufner resigned a month after she became president of the state chapter of the American Association of University Professors.More >>
Police say one man is dead and another has been injured in a wrong-way driver crash on Highway 75 in southeastern Omaha.More >>
A proposal to ensure Nebraska abortion providers don't get federal money has caused heated debate, between organizations that oppose abortion and those that support the right. The Legislative Budget Appropriations Committee is considering a measure that Gov. Pete Ricketts says would prevent clinics that offer abortion from getting state distribution of Federal Title X funding.More >>
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the park Monday morning when someone spotted the vehicle in the water.More >>
UNL's has issued a statement about Dan Kleve.More >>
Round 3 of light snow today, dusting to 2 inches...More >>
