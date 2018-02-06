SPECIAL REPORT: Spinal procedure gives patients new lease on life

Esther Weinhold walks through the halls of Bryan East's radiology department.

She's 83 years old, you can hardly tell by the pace she's keeping.

Even more surprising — Esther suffered a fall last October.

"I was so uncomfortable," she said.

It fractured her spine, leaving her family to wonder if she'd ever take another step.

"We didn't know if she could ever walk again,” Esther’s daughter, Karmin Yeackley, said. “She may have to be confined to the wheelchair for the rest of her life."

Esther is one of about 10 million Americans battling osteoporosis, a debilitating disease that weakens your bones.

It's more common than stroke, heart attack and breast cancer — combined.

And compression spinal fractures are a frequent side effect.

"The compression fracture is very debilitating,” Dr. Michael Budler, an interventional radiologist at Bryan Health, said. “Its usually severe pain and its worse with movement."

Dr. Budler's solution to Esther’s spinal fracture was simple, and a little unconventional.

He used balloons and cement to fix it, while also realigning the spine.

It's called a balloon kyphoplasty — a procedure radiologists have been doing for 20 years — and the results are almost instant.

"They may have a little bit of soreness for 3 or 4 days but that deep, sharp debilitating pain is gone," he said.

It works like this:

Radiologists make two small incisions along the patient's spine.

Using a needle, they insert tiny balloons inside the compressed vertibrae. Those balloons are inflated to about the size of a mini marshmallow, creating an empty cavity.

Then the balloons are removed and the holes are filled with bone cement.

It’s a procedure that takes all of 20 minutes.

"It was a huge difference,” Karmin said. “And it was almost within an hour after the procedure which was awesome because you could tell it worked."

"I’ve gained a lot of strength back and my back doesn't bother me at all," Esther said.

That lack of pain is a big relief, not just for Esther and her family, but for those doctors also trying to curb the opioid crisis.

Patients with spinal fractures are often given the drug to combat their injury – which can lead to addiction.

But with a quick procedure like balloon kyphoplasty, reliance on opioids is minimized.

"It decreases pain 80–90% of the time immediately after the procedure,” Budler said. “That allows patients to decrease their need and get off the opioid pain medications that they are often put on."

As for Esther, she's recovered well – continuing with therapy and rehabilitation to help keep up her strength.

Makes me independent.” She said. “I'm just glad that I can do it.”

An independence that’s allowing her to take many more steps in her life ahead.