Eastern Nebraska chiropractor running for open seat

A Nebraska chiropractor is running for an open seat in the legislature.

Dr. Ben Hansen of Blair announced his candidacy Tuesday.

He plans on represent the 16th District, which includes, Burt, Cuming and Washington Counties.

He's looking to replace Sen. Lydia Brasch, her term limit is up.

No word on who he will face.

