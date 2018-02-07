Husker Football Spring Tickets On Sale

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly; so make sure to act fast.



The box office is expecting to see record setting sales.

More than 80,000 tickets are estimated to be sold.

Memorial stadium can hold more than 90,000 fans.

Nearly 60,000 spring game tickets have been sold to season ticket holders.



The spring game starts on April 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this morning at 10:00 a.m.

You can get your tickets at the box office or at www.huskers.com

