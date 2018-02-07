Channel 8 KLKN-TV National Signing Day Coverage - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Wednesday is National Signing Day, an opportunity for high school seniors to sign their letter of intent to a respective college or university.

Channel 8 KLKN-TV will have coverage throughout the day. Then, tune into our On The N-Side National Signing Day Special at 6:30pm tonight following Channel 8 Eyewitness News at 6pm.

Follow Sports Director Brett Edwards, Sports Anchor Ryan Hillman, Sports Anchor Phil Bergman and Channel 8 KLKN-TV on Twitter for all of the latest updates. 

Channel 8 KLKN-TV National Signing Day Coverage is brought to you by Planet Fitness. www.planetfitness.com

