Man Caught On Camera Stealing From Business - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man Caught On Camera Stealing From Business

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Police are investigating a burglary at the Asian Market at 230 S. Antelope Valley Street. 

It was discovered when an officer saw the door was smashed out at 7:30 Wednesday morning. After looking at surveillance video, officers said a man entered the business around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

He stole what appeared to be cigarettes and ran away. 

If you recognize the person in the photo, or have information about this crime, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Campus rally against white nationalist student will be held Wednesday

    Campus rally against white nationalist student will be held Wednesday

    The group UNL Against Hate is holding their No Nazis on UNL Campus rally Wednesday at the union. 

    More >>

    The group UNL Against Hate is holding their No Nazis on UNL Campus rally Wednesday at the union. 

    More >>

  • Nebraska State Patrol is looking for new hires

    Ever thought about joining the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol? Now is a great time to apply! 

    More >>

    Ever thought about joining the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol? Now is a great time to apply! 

    More >>

  • Lincoln officer receives scholarship from Ellen Degeneres

    Lincoln Officer Receives Scholarship from Ellen Degeneres

    Lincoln Officer Receives Scholarship from Ellen Degeneres

    After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.  

    More >>

    After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.