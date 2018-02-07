Three arrested in January burglary

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Three are in custody after police say they stole a safe from J&L Exteriors on January 28.

40-year-old Russell Westerfield and 36-year-old Andrew Spike are charged with the burglary. 34-year-old Kristin Talbert is charged with a 2nd degree accessory to a felony.

Police say they broke the front door of the business near Pioneers Blvd. and Highway 2. But with surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the suspects and the truck involved.

That lead police to discover the truck had an interlock system that recorded photos of the driver.

That's when Westerfield, Spike and Talbert were arrested. Police did recover the safe.