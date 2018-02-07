2 killed in head-on crash in south-central Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

2 killed in head-on crash in south-central Nebraska Lincoln News

2 killed in head-on crash in south-central Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

ODESSA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say snowy weather and slick roads likely contributed to a head-on crash in south-central Nebraska that killed two people.

        The 27-year-old Keisha Wilson and 30-year-old Ryley Wright, both of Kearney, died in the Monday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Odessa.

        Investigators say Wilson was driving a car that was hit head-on by a sport utility vehicle that had crossed into oncoming traffic lanes. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office ways Wilson died at the scene, while Wright died later at a Kearney hospital.

        The 33-year-old driver of the SUV and his 81-year-old passenger were hospitalized.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Campus rally against white nationalist student will be held Wednesday

    Campus rally against white nationalist student will be held Wednesday

    The group UNL Against Hate is holding their No Nazis on UNL Campus rally Wednesday at the union. 

    More >>

    The group UNL Against Hate is holding their No Nazis on UNL Campus rally Wednesday at the union. 

    More >>

  • Nebraska State Patrol is looking for new hires

    Ever thought about joining the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol? Now is a great time to apply! 

    More >>

    Ever thought about joining the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol? Now is a great time to apply! 

    More >>

  • Lincoln officer receives scholarship from Ellen Degeneres

    Lincoln Officer Receives Scholarship from Ellen Degeneres

    Lincoln Officer Receives Scholarship from Ellen Degeneres

    After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.  

    More >>

    After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.