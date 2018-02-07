2 killed in head-on crash in south-central Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

ODESSA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say snowy weather and slick roads likely contributed to a head-on crash in south-central Nebraska that killed two people.

The 27-year-old Keisha Wilson and 30-year-old Ryley Wright, both of Kearney, died in the Monday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Odessa.

Investigators say Wilson was driving a car that was hit head-on by a sport utility vehicle that had crossed into oncoming traffic lanes. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office ways Wilson died at the scene, while Wright died later at a Kearney hospital.

The 33-year-old driver of the SUV and his 81-year-old passenger were hospitalized.