Man to stand trial in fatal New Year's Day crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A man charged in an overnight New Year's Day crash that killed an Omaha woman has been ordered to stand trial.

The judge on Monday bound 19-year-old Vismar Carmona-Martinez's case over to district court.

Prosecutors say Carmona-Martinez's car rear-ended another car around 12:30 a.m. Jan 1. The driver of the car he hit, 67-year-old Ann Smock, died at an Omaha hospital.

Police say Carmona-Martinez's blood alcohol content was .240, three times the legal limit to drive. Prosecutors also say Carmona-Martinez is in the country illegally.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted.