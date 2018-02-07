Man to stand trial in fatal New Year's Day crash in Omaha - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man to stand trial in fatal New Year's Day crash in Omaha

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        A man charged in an overnight New Year's Day crash that killed an Omaha woman has been ordered to stand trial.

        The judge on Monday bound 19-year-old Vismar Carmona-Martinez's case over to district court.

        Prosecutors say Carmona-Martinez's car rear-ended another car around 12:30 a.m. Jan 1. The driver of the car he hit, 67-year-old Ann Smock, died at an Omaha hospital.

        Police say Carmona-Martinez's blood alcohol content was .240, three times the legal limit to drive. Prosecutors also say Carmona-Martinez is in the country illegally.

        He faces up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted.

