Huskers Sign Five Soccer Players for 2018

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska soccer team announced the addition of five student-athletes for the upcoming season on Wednesday. The signees include Olivia Brown, Dakota Chan, Adriana Maldonado, Hannah Young and Ashley Zugay.

Nebraska Soccer 2018 Recruiting Class

Olivia Brown

Defender

Ankeny, Iowa (Centennial)

Iowa Rush

Olivia Brown played high school soccer at Centennial in Ankeny, Iowa under Coach Chris Allen, where she earned first-team all-state accolades as a defender in 2017. The team made the State Cup semifinals in 2017, finishing the season with a 16-4-0 record. Brown garnered first-team all-tournament, first-team all-division and second-team all-conference honors as well in 2017. She also took home the All-Conference Award and Varsity Athletic Award in 2017. Brown played club soccer for Iowa Rush, which also produced current Huskers Meg Brandt and Caroline Buelt, under Coach Daryl Brazeau. Brown, who served as a team captain from 2015 to 2017, helped Iowa Rush capture the 19U MRL Premier 1 Division title in 2017. She was also a part of three State Cup winning teams, which claimed the 16U title in 2014, the 18U title in 2016 and the 19U crown in 2017. Brown also played for the 2000 Girls Iowa State ODP Team from 2014 to 2016, and was selected to the 2000 Girls ODP Region II Interregional Player Pool in 2016 and 2017 in Boca Raton, Fla. Brown achieved success academically as well, claiming multiple awards, including the Des Moines Area Community College Silver Certificate and Dean’s Award for High Scholastic Achievement in 2017.

Brown on Nebraska

“I chose Nebraska not only because of its academic excellence, but because of the passion shown to and demonstrated by the athletes. From the coaches to the training staff to the academic advisors, there is a united and common goal to help grow an athlete into a successful professional that has the ability to give back to the community. I want my journey at Nebraska to be one filled with gratitude, learning, volunteerism and the comradery and opportunity to play soccer among some of the best women collegiate athletes.”

Dakota Chan

Midfielder/Forward

Richmond, B.C. (RA McMath Secondary School)

TSS FC

Dakota Chan played high school soccer at RA McMath Secondary School in Richmond, B.C., where she earned Top Female Athlete honors on four occasions. The team finished in the top eight of the AAA High School Provincials four times, including a fifth-place finish in 2015. In 2016, McMath took sixth place before finishing seventh in 2017. Chan played club soccer for TSS FC, which also produced current Husker Natalie Cooke, under Coach Brendan Quarry. TSS FC captured the 2017 Metro Women’s Select League Cup. Chan has made the Principal’s Honour Roll every year since 2014 and has won a Straight A Achievement Award every year since 2015. Chan was a multi-sport athlete at RA McMath, where she competed in field hockey, swimming, cross-country, basketball and track and field. Chan won swimming Vancouver and District titles in the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly in 2017 as well as the 200m medley relay at the 2016 Provincial Championships. In 2017, Chan captained the McMath field hockey team to a fifth-place finish at high school Provincials, the best finish in school history, and earned Team MVP honors individually. Chan also played for the Canada Junior Development Squad from 2015 to 2017.

Chan on Nebraska

“Nebraska has everything I am looking for in a university, including excellent academics, academics, world-class facilities, top-notch coaching and an inspiring atmosphere. When I visited the campus, I immediately knew Nebraska was the place for me. The coaches made me feel like Nebraska was a place with endless opportunities where I can achieve my academic and athletic goals while contributing to the success of an outstanding team. The Nebraska soccer program is one that genuinely cares for its players both on and off the field.”

Adriana Maldonado

Forward/Midfielder

Fresno, Calif. (Clovis West)

Northern California ODP Team/Central California Soccer Alliance

Adriana Maldonado played club soccer for Northern California ODP under Coach Brandi Chastain and for the Central California Soccer Alliance (CCSA) under Coach Jasara Gillette. In 2016, Maldonado captured Region IV Costa Rica MVP honors. CCSA won the NPL Nor Cal League title and attended nationals in 2016. The team was a Nor Cal ODP State Team Finalist in Arizona in 2015. Maldonado led the Nor Cal NPL League in goals and assists in 2015. Her teams also made the finals of the 2016 ODP Regionals in Florida. Maldonado attended Clovis West High School in Fresno, Calif., but did not play soccer for the school. A member of the National Honor Society, Maldonado was a principal’s honor roll member, NAIA Scholar-Athlete and 2015 Central Academic All-Star. She played basketball for Clovis West, and helped the team captured a state and national title in 2016-17.

Maldonado on Nebraska

“I chose Nebraska because the feeling of family still surrounded my heart 1,250 miles away from my home. This particular program was a reflection of my childhood dream and is nothing less than remarkable.”

Hannah Young

Midfielder

Enola, Pa. (East Pennsboro)

HMMS Eagle FC Villa ‘99

Hannah Young attended East Pennsboro in Enola, Pa., where she played high school soccer under Coach Matt Uhrich. During her four-year career at the school, Young scored 76 goals and tallied 48 assists for 200 points, the most by any boy or girl in school history. During each of her last two seasons, she earned conference player-of-the-year honors, Mid Penn Capital Division Player-of-the-Year accolades and served as the team captain. In 2017, she scored 25 goals and recorded 24 assists to help the team to a 23-2 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals. Individually, Young achieved all-state and all-region status, while being named Pennlive Girls Soccer Player of the Year. In 2016, Young scored 19 goals and 12 assists to help East Pennsboro to a 19-3 record and a trip to the state tournament. She made the all-state team and earned All-Sentinel first-team honors and Pennlive first-team All-Star status. In 2015, Young scored 17 goals and seven assists as her team made the District 3 quarterfinals with a 12-7-1 record. She earned first-team All-Star honors in the Mid Penn Capital Division. In 2014, she scored 15 goals and five assists as the team went 13-6 en route to qualifying for the District 3 Tournament. She was named a Mid Penn Capital Division second-team All-Star. A member of the National Honor Society, Young currently ranks No. 1 academically in the class of 2018. Young played club soccer for HMMS Eagle FC Villa ’99 under Coach Chris Fox. Young served as the team captain and helped the team capture the 2017 EDP Cup Spring Showcase title. In 2016, the team finished first in the Region I Champions League after winning the Jefferson Cup and Disney Showcase crown in 2015.

Young on Nebraska

“As soon as I got to Nebraska, I knew it was the place for me. Every single person in the program was so welcoming, and the overall culture was unlike that of any other school I visited. I truly believe Nebraska provides me with the best opportunity to achieve my goals as an athlete, student and person.”

Ashley Zugay

Midfielder/Defender

Ann Arbor, Mich. (Pioneer)

Michigan Hawks DA/Vardar ECNL

Ashley Zugay played club soccer for Michigan Hawks DA (2017-18) and Vardar ECNL (2013-17), serving as a team captain from 2014 to 2017. The Hawks were coached by Doug Landefeld, while Vardar was coached by Demir Muftari. Zugay also attended the ECNL Midwest Player Development Program in 2016 and 2017, and the U.S. Soccer Training Center sessions in 2014. Zugay attended high school at Pioneer in Ann Arbor, Mich., where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

Zugay on Nebraska

“I knew I wanted to be a part of the Husker family. The coaches are committed to helping me become the best player I can be. The team is motivated to win. The players are welcoming, competitive and supportive of each other. These things, combined with the opportunity to study in the new business college made Nebraska my No. 1 choice. I am excited to represent the Huskers in the Big Ten!”