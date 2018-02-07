2018 Nebraska Football Recruiting Class

Posted By: Sports
Below is a full list of Nebraska’s 2018 signing class, as well as 17 walk-ons who are able to be announced at this time (or were previously announced). Complete bios for all players can be found at the links below, or in the attached PDF.
Nebraska's February 2018 Signing Class (11)
|
Name
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
WT.
|
Hometown
|
Previous School
|
OL
|
6-6
|
290
|
Belle Glade, Fla.
|
Glades Central
|
DB
|
6-3
|
180
|
Orlando, Fla.
|
Dr. Phillips
|
WR
|
6-0
|
175
|
Palm Dale, Calif.
|
Paraclete
|
DB
|
6-1
|
200
|
Mansfield, Texas
|
Mansfield HS
|
ATH
|
5-9
|
170
|
Miramar, Fla.
|
American Heritage HS
|
DL
|
6-5
|
250
|
Syracuse, N.Y.
|
Westhill HS/Old Farms Prep School (Avon, Conn.)
|
DB
|
6-3
|
190
|
West Palm Beach, Fla.
|
Oxbridge Academy
|
OLB
|
6-3
|
225
|
Stone Mountain, Ga.
|
Miller Grove HS
|
DB
|
6-0
|
190
|
Montgomery, Ala.
|
Park Crossing HS
|
RB
|
6-1
|
190
|
Stockton, Calif.
|
Trinity Christian Academy (Texas)
|
WR
|
6-1
|
200
|
Hollywood, Fla.
|
Miramar HS
Nebraska's December Signing Class (13)
|
Name
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
WT.
|
Hometown
|
Previous School
|
OLB
|
6-5
|
225
|
Saint Paul, Minn.
|
Woodbury HS
|
RB
|
6-0
|
200
|
Chula Vista, Calif.
|
Bonita Vista HS/Arizona Western CC
|
OL
|
6-3
|
260
|
Sioux Falls, S.D.
|
Washington HS
|
ILB
|
6-2
|
225
|
Wichita, Kan.
|
Bishop Carroll HS/Buter CC
|
TE
|
6-4
|
245
|
Beatrice, Neb.
|
Beatrice HS
|
ATH
|
6-3
|
230
|
Atlanta, Ga.
|
The B.E.S.T. Academy
|
QB
|
6-2
|
205
|
Fresno, Calif.
|
Clovis West HS
|
ATH
|
6-6
|
220
|
Tampa, Fla.
|
Jefferson HS
|
PK
|
6-0
|
180
|
Birmingham, Ala.
|
Hoover HS
|
DL
|
6-6
|
250
|
Parker, Colo.
|
Legend HS
|
DB
|
6-1
|
200
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
Trinity Christian HS/Jones County JC
|
WR
|
5-10
|
175
|
Lake City, Fla.
|
Columbia HS/East Miss. CC/Georgia Southern
|
WR
|
5-11
|
180
|
Gaithersburg, Md.
|
The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC
Nebraska's Walk-On Class (17) (as of Feb. 7)
|
Name
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
WT.
|
Hometown
|
Previous School
|
LB
|
6-0
|
195
|
Omaha, Neb.
|
Skutt Catholic HS
|
LB
|
6-0
|
200
|
Lincoln, Neb.
|
Southwest HS
|
RB
|
5-9
|
170
|
Omaha, Neb.
|
Millard West HS
|
LB
|
6-1
|
210
|
Lincoln Neb.
|
Pius X HS
|
DL
|
6-2
|
225
|
Yutan, Neb.
|
Yutan HS
|
OL
|
6-4
|
230
|
Bellevue, Neb.
|
West HS
|
WR
|
6-4
|
175
|
Lincoln, Neb.
|
Southwest HS
|
LB
|
6-3
|
220
|
Gretna, Neb.
|
Gretna HS
|
TE
|
6-5
|
220
|
North Platte, Neb.
|
North Platte
|
WR
|
6-3
|
165
|
O'Neill, Neb.
|
O'Neill HS
|
QB
|
6-1
|
205
|
Kearney, Neb.
|
Kearney Catholic HS
|
LS
|
6-1
|
225
|
Gretna, Neb.
|
Gretna HS
|
ATH
|
6-2
|
180
|
York, Neb.
|
York HS
|
LS
|
6-3
|
220
|
Lincoln, Neb.
|
Southwest HS
|
OLB
|
6-5
|
215
|
Norfolk, Neb.
|
Norfolk HS
|
OL
|
6-5
|
275
|
Lincoln, Neb.
|
Southwest HS
|
DB
|
6-1
|
200
|
Kearney, Neb.
|
Kearney HS
