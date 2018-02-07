2018 Nebraska Football Recruiting Class - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Below is a full list of Nebraska’s 2018 signing class, as well as 17 walk-ons who are able to be announced at this time (or were previously announced). Complete bios for all players can be found at the links below, or in the attached PDF.

Nebraska's February 2018 Signing Class (11)

Name

Pos.

Ht.

WT.

Hometown

Previous School

Willie Canty

OL

6-6

290

Belle Glade, Fla.

Glades Central

Braxton Clark

DB

6-3

180

Orlando, Fla.

Dr. Phillips

Andre Hunt

WR

6-0

175

Palm Dale, Calif.

Paraclete

Cam'ron Jones

DB

6-1

200

Mansfield, Texas

Mansfield HS

Miles Jones

ATH

5-9

170

Miramar, Fla.

American Heritage HS

Casey Rogers

DL

6-5

250

Syracuse, N.Y.

Westhill HS/Old Farms Prep School (Avon, Conn.)

CJ Smith

DB

6-3

190

West Palm Beach, Fla.

Oxbridge Academy

Caleb Tannor

OLB

6-3

225

Stone Mountain, Ga.

Miller Grove HS

Cam Taylor

DB

6-0

190

Montgomery, Ala.

Park Crossing HS

Maurice Washington

RB

6-1

190

Stockton, Calif.

Trinity Christian Academy (Texas)

Dominick Watt

WR

6-1

200

Hollywood, Fla.

Miramar HS


   
Nebraska's December Signing Class (13)

Name

Pos.

Ht.

WT.

Hometown

Previous School

David Alston

OLB

6-5

225

Saint Paul, Minn.

Woodbury HS

Greg Bell

RB

6-0

200

Chula Vista, Calif.

Bonita Vista HS/Arizona Western CC

Will Farniok

OL

6-3

260

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Washington HS

Will Honas

ILB

6-2

225

Wichita, Kan.

Bishop Carroll HS/Buter CC

Cameron Jurgens

TE

6-4

245

Beatrice, Neb.

Beatrice HS

Katerian Legrone

ATH

6-3

230

Atlanta, Ga.

The B.E.S.T. Academy

Adrian Martinez

QB

6-2

205

Fresno, Calif.

Clovis West HS

Justin McGriff

ATH

6-6

220

Tampa, Fla.

Jefferson HS

Barret Pickering

PK

6-0

180

Birmingham, Ala.

Hoover HS

Tate Wildeman

DL

6-6

250

Parker, Colo.

Legend HS

Deontai Williams

DB

6-1

200

Jacksonville, Fla.

Trinity Christian HS/Jones County JC

Mike Williams

WR

5-10

175

Lake City, Fla.

Columbia HS/East Miss. CC/Georgia Southern

Jaron Woodyard

WR

5-11

180

Gaithersburg, Md.

The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC

Nebraska's Walk-On Class (17) (as of Feb. 7)

Name

Pos.

Ht.

WT.

Hometown

Previous School

Jake Archer

LB

6-0

195

Omaha, Neb.

Skutt Catholic HS

Anthony Banderas

LB

6-0

200

Lincoln, Neb.

Southwest HS

Brody Belt *#

RB

5-9

170

Omaha, Neb.

Millard West HS

Chris Cassidy *

LB

6-1

210

Lincoln Neb.

Pius X HS

Colton Feist

DL

6-2

225

Yutan, Neb.

Yutan HS

AJ Forbes

OL

6-4

230

Bellevue, Neb.

West HS

Justin Holm *#

WR

6-4

175

Lincoln, Neb.

Southwest HS

Joseph Johnson

LB

6-3

220

Gretna, Neb.

Gretna HS

Bryson Krull

TE

6-5

220

North Platte, Neb.

North Platte

Wyatt Liewer

WR

6-3

165

O'Neill, Neb.

O'Neill HS

Matt Masker

QB

6-1

205

Kearney, Neb.

Kearney Catholic HS

Cade Mueller

LS

6-1

225

Gretna, Neb.

Gretna HS

Simon Otte

ATH

6-2

180

York, Neb.

York HS

Cameron Pieper *

LS

6-3

220

Lincoln, Neb.

Southwest HS

Ryan Schommer *

OLB

6-5

215

Norfolk, Neb.

Norfolk HS

Collin Shefke *

OL

6-5

275

Lincoln, Neb.

Southwest HS

Isaiah Stalbird

DB

6-1

200

Kearney, Neb.

Kearney HS
