Dan Kleve gives statement to Channel 8

The group UNL Against Hate is holding their No Nazis on UNL Campus rally Wednesday at the union.More >>
The group UNL Against Hate is holding their No Nazis on UNL Campus rally Wednesday at the union.More >>
Ever thought about joining the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol? Now is a great time to apply!More >>
Ever thought about joining the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol? Now is a great time to apply!More >>
After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.More >>
After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.More >>
After suffering a debilitating spinal fracture, Esther Weinhold sought relief in an unconventional way: from balloons and cement.More >>
After suffering a debilitating spinal fracture, Esther Weinhold sought relief in an unconventional way: from balloons and cement.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol says thousands of hash oil cartridges were recently seized after being found by troopers inside a sport utility vehicle at an Interstate 80 rest area.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol says thousands of hash oil cartridges were recently seized after being found by troopers inside a sport utility vehicle at an Interstate 80 rest area.More >>
Authorities say snowy weather and slick roads likely contributed to a head-on crash in south-central Nebraska that killed two people.More >>
Authorities say snowy weather and slick roads likely contributed to a head-on crash in south-central Nebraska that killed two people.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A Bellevue woman has been charged with child abuse after police say she twisted the genitals of her boyfriend's 5-year-old son after the boy wet the bed. Bail was set Wednesday at $30,000 for 48-year-old Hollie Budka, who is charged with felony child abuse in Douglas County. Police say they were called after the boy's mother noticed marks and bruising on his neck and genitals following the boy's visit to his f...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A Bellevue woman has been charged with child abuse after police say she twisted the genitals of her boyfriend's 5-year-old son after the boy wet the bed. Bail was set Wednesday at $30,000 for 48-year-old Hollie Budka, who is charged with felony child abuse in Douglas County. Police say they were called after the boy's mother noticed marks and bruising on his neck and genitals following the boy's visit to his f...More >>
Wednesday is National Signing Day,More >>
Wednesday is National Signing Day,More >>
The 20-year old makeup mogul and boyfriend Travis Scott share the news of their daughter's birthMore >>
The 20-year old makeup mogul and boyfriend Travis Scott share the news of their daughter's birthMore >>