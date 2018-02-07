Dan Kleve gives statement to Channel 8 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Dan Kleve gives statement to Channel 8

Posted:

Kleve's Statement this afternoon:

"I respect the student’s rights to protest against feeling uncomfortable. They have every right to express their opinions through peaceful protest. Many of them do not know me or understand what exactly it is that I stand for. I simply stand for the truth and a guilt free life. A life where I look back at my heritage and feel great pride regardless of who says I should feel ashamed. I think as a community there are many things we need to discuss in order to go forward and I look forward to being a part of that debate.

"As far as the subject of violence goes…. I have not and never will condone acts of violence against any people or group in the name of the Alt Right. Although I may talk about tough subjects such as war and violence I do so in a philosophically abstract manner. My intentions are to get people to think and to get an honest dialogue going.

"However, I do not condone the harassment and intimidation tactics that have been directed towards me. A violent anarcho communist group named Antifa Nebraska posted the original edited video and they did so with malicious intent. These people openly state on their website that they use harassment, doxing, and intimidation to push a political agenda. They are the definition of a terrorist organization. I will continue pursuing my education peacefully and I hope you all consider fostering a community for debate."

