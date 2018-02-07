State Senator introduces new technology legislation

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Nebraska State Senator Carol Blood wants to bring Blockchain Technology to Nebraska.

This is the same technology behind the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Blood says Blockchain can be used in areas like real estate, health care, banking and military. Embermine is a Blockchain startup in Lincoln.

"Making that a friendly environment for new companies to come in, it's going to help a lot of these new Blockchain startups to see Nebraska as a Blockchain friendly community," says Joshua Redwine with Ebermine.

To learn more about this Legislation, click here.