Rally against hate at UNL, some call for expulsion of Daniel Kleve

Students at UNL are saying 'no more' to hate on campus, and calling for the expulsion of Daniel Kleve.

Kleve, a junior at UNL, has been the target of hundreds on social media after a video surfaced of him saying he loves violence.

Kleve has described himself as "the most active white nationalist in the Nebraska area."

The rally comes after weeks of students - past and present - asking the university to take action against Kleve.



"Definitely expel him," said senior Jordan Ndam.

"For him to say something like that means that he feels it's OK. If I said something like that and I was in high school, I would have been suspended easily - no questions asked, no nothing"

While many in attendance were in favor of removing Kleve from campus, other say words alone are not enough reason to expel someone.

Freshman Lucas Wilkinson says while he doesn't share any of Kleve's beliefs, he thinks unless Kleve acts on his words he should be allowed to stay.

"It's such an awful ideology and you don't want anybody like that on campus, but technically there's no legal action unless he does something violent," Wilkinson said.

Several students spoke at the rally, including sophomore Trentell Gordon, who says rallys like this one are fine, but thinks they won't cause any lasting changes on campus.

"I think it does something, but it doesn't do enough," Gordon said.

"There's been protests year after year after year but, in all reality, it's in the system."

Channel 8 Eyewitness News reached out to UNL administrators after the rally.

They say Kleve is still a student, but would not specify whether they are considering expelling him.

Kleve also reached out to Channel 8, you can find his full statement by searching our website.

