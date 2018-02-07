Some Husker fans get Spring Game tickets, others miss out after record sell out

Scott Frost hasn't coached a game for Nebraska, but he's already helping break records.

More than 90,000 people bought tickets to the 2018 Red-White Spring Game - the first sellout in school history.

Fans stood in lines at the UNL ticket office Wednesday morning to get a shot at scoring a ticket.

Wade Woodward, a life-long fan, bought 84 tickets.

He's bringing in a crowd of friends and fellow fans from all across the country.

"All over the U.S.," Woodward said.

"Oklahoma, Iowa, unfortunately, and Kansas."

Not everyone was as lucky as Woodward.

C.J. Remington says she couldn't get a ticket.

"I put it in my calendar for 9:50 this morning, I couldn't even get logged in," she said.

"I just wanted to see them for the first time."

The tickets went on sale to season ticket holders Tuesday morning and 60,000 were sold.

It only took 90 minutes on Wednesday morning to sell the rest.

Some families who usually go to the Spring Game as a less expensive way to give their kids a Husker experience say the university shouldn't have let season ticket holders buy so many.

As of Wednesday evening, some tickets were available on websites like StubHub ranging in price from $40-600.

It may seem a lot to pay for a practice game, but some fans say it all comes down to seeing Scott Frost at Memorial Stadium again.

"He's one of us," Woodward said.

"He knows what this means. He knows what that means up there."