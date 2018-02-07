Nebraska Democrats once again open primaries to independents

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Independent voters will once again have the chance the cast a ballot in Nebraska's Democratic primary.

The Nebraska Democratic Party announced Wednesday that it will continue to let nonpartisan voters participate in its primary election. The party opened its primary in 2014 as a way to increase voter turnout.



Chairwoman Jane Kleeb says the party is looking to end the state Republican Party's dominance in the state.

In response, the Nebraska Republican Party says it's launching a campaign to urge independent voters to register as Republicans and vote in this year's GOP primary. Nebraska Republican Party Executive Director Kenny Zoeller says the state's elected leaders approach issues from a range of viewpoints.