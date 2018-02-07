Nebraska Democrats once again open primaries to independents

Kleve issued a statement in response to this afternoon's protest at UNL.More >>
Kleve issued a statement in response to this afternoon's protest at UNL.More >>
The group UNL Against Hate is holding their No Nazis on UNL Campus rally Wednesday at the union.More >>
The group UNL Against Hate is holding their No Nazis on UNL Campus rally Wednesday at the union.More >>
Fans stood in lines at the UNL ticket office Wednesday morning to get a shot at scoring a ticket.More >>
Fans stood in lines at the UNL ticket office Wednesday morning to get a shot at scoring a ticket.More >>
Ever thought about joining the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol? Now is a great time to apply!More >>
Ever thought about joining the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol? Now is a great time to apply!More >>
After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.More >>
After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.More >>
Authorities say snowy weather and slick roads likely contributed to a head-on crash in south-central Nebraska that killed two people.More >>
Authorities say snowy weather and slick roads likely contributed to a head-on crash in south-central Nebraska that killed two people.More >>
While many in attendance were in favor of removing Kleve from campus, other say words alone are not enough reason to expel someone.More >>
While many in attendance were in favor of removing Kleve from campus, other say words alone are not enough reason to expel someone.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol says thousands of hash oil cartridges were recently seized after being found by troopers inside a sport utility vehicle at an Interstate 80 rest area.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol says thousands of hash oil cartridges were recently seized after being found by troopers inside a sport utility vehicle at an Interstate 80 rest area.More >>
After suffering a debilitating spinal fracture, Esther Weinhold sought relief in an unconventional way: from balloons and cement.More >>
After suffering a debilitating spinal fracture, Esther Weinhold sought relief in an unconventional way: from balloons and cement.More >>