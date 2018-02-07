Elementary student brings unloaded gun on school bus in Grand Island

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An unloaded gun was found with an elementary student on a bus Wednesday morning, according to Grand Island Public Schools.

G.I. police said a 7-year-old student had a hand gun, but no ammunition.

GIPS said the situation was handled by the bus driver and school staff before it reached a school, saying no students or staff were ever in danger.

Grand Island Police said they arrived to Dodge Elementary where the situation was under control.

"The firearm was unloaded and situation was safe by the time our officers arrived," Capt. Jim Duering said.

Police and the school district would not say what school the boy attends. Police would only say they were called to Dodge Elementary.

Staff and parents of the school have been informed of the situation.

GIPD said the gun owners are not to blame and they had taken appropriate steps to keep the firearm out of the hands of children.

Duering said, " We obviously share the community's concern in any situation that deals with both a gun and the school system. As part of our investigation, we did look into how the student came into contact with the gun. We are confident there was no culpability on the part of the gun owners."

Police said the child has been referred to the Hall County Attorney for possible charges.

Duering said, "A 7-year-old male student was interviewed along with witness. We did take the gun into custody. However, because of the young age of the offender, we are referring the facts of the investigation to the county attorney's office where they'll be able to make a determination whether there's the possibility of any criminal charges being filed."

Courtesy: Media Partners NTV