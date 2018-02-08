Independent voters can continue to vote in Dem. Primary - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Independent voters will once again have the chance the cast a ballot in Nebraska's Democratic primary. The Nebraska Democratic Party announced that it will continue to let nonpartisan voters participate in its primary election. The party opened its primary in 2014 as a way to increase voter turnout. In response, the Nebraska Republican Party says it's launching a campaign to urge independent voters to register as Republicans and vote in this year's GOP primary.

