Healthcare bill would give state workers new option

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska state employees could get access to a new health care option that minimizes the role of insurance under a bill pending in the Legislature. Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston presented a bill to a committee that would let state workers enroll in a direct primary care plan. Under the plan, patients would pay one recurring fee to a doctor for a variety of services, such as checkups. In many cases, patients can also get medications and lab tests at or near wholesale prices.

