Man convicted in wire fraud scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Norfolk man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud related to a construction scam. The Lincoln Journal Star reports 47-year-old Bradley Leffers was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $712,066. Leffers pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, and in exchange federal prosecutors dismissed six other counts. In 2013 and 2014, Leffers took money from 17 farmers and ranchers with the promise of building metal structures.