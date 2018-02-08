Nebraska State Senator Arrested, Charged with DUI

A Nebraska state senator has been charged with driving under the influence after an early-morning traffic stop in Sarpy County.



Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday. McDonnell was pulled over by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper for allegedly failing to maintain his lane on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha. Authorities say he twice refused to submit to a breath test.



McDonnell acknowledged the charge in a legislative floor speech and accepted responsibility. McDonnell apologized to his family, constituents and fellow senators, saying lawmakers are held to a higher standard.



McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief, was elected to the Legislature in 2016. He is a registered Democrat who represents Legislative District 5, including south Omaha.