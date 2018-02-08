Police Looking for Laptop Thief - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police Looking for Laptop Thief

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Lincoln Police are looking for the person responsible for breaking into ACE Rent-to-Own twice in the last few weeks. 

Police say the first happened on January 28 around 2:00 a.m. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing a rock through a glass window, then taking 6 Dell laptops. 

Then it happened again, on February 1 around 11:00 p.m, the suspect broke another window and took 4- 5 more computers.

The total damage to the store is more than $3,000, and the loss is $3,700. 

Police are asking anyone with information  to contact officers at 402-441-6000.

