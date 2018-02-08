Police Recover Stolen Gun

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police recovered a gun that was stolen from Big Shots almost two years ago. They found it inside the vehicle of 25-year-old Britton Ayres.

Police say they searched his vehicle after seeing him driving on a suspended license. In the search officers found a marijuana pipe and a loaded handgun.

As of now Ayres has been charged with driving during suspension and carrying a concealed weapon. Officers say they are still investigating the stolen gun.