Police Recover Stolen Gun

Police Recover Stolen Gun

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Police recovered a gun that was stolen from Big Shots almost two years ago. They found it inside the vehicle of 25-year-old Britton Ayres. 

Police say they searched his vehicle after seeing him driving on a suspended license. In the search officers found a marijuana pipe and a loaded handgun. 

As of now Ayres has been charged with driving during suspension and carrying a concealed weapon. Officers say they are still investigating the stolen gun.

