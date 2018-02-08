7-year-old student found with unloaded handgun on bus

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP)

School officials and police say a 7-year-old student was found with an unloaded handgun on a Grand Island school bus.

The bus driver took the gun from the student Wednesday morning and contacted school staff.

Police Capt. Jim Duering says school officials had already seized the gun by the time police arrived. A statement from Grand Island Public Schools say the gun was unloaded and that the student had no ammunition for the gun and that ``no students or staff were ever in danger.''

Police say the student was not taken into custody, but officers did take the gun. Duering says a police report has been turned over to the Hall County prosecutor's office for review.