South Dakota manufacturer to move to Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

FREMONT, Neb. (AP)

A barn kit manufacturing company in South Dakota has announced plans to move the company to eastern Nebraska, bringing at least a dozen jobs with it.

The Legacy Post & Beam, of Elk Point, South Dakota, announced the move on Monday. The company makes kits for barns, houses, pavilions, sheds and other structures.

The company's new 13,000-square-foot (1,200-square-meter) facility is currently under construction and located in Fremont. It includes covered wood storage space for increased inventory, which will allow for faster production time.

Legacy General Manager Brian Wiese says the move was necessary because of the company's growth over the last few years. The company says construction on the facility is expected to be completed by the spring.