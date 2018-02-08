Lincoln woman pleads not guilty in vehicle death of aunt

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A 22-year-old Lincoln woman accused of causing her aunt's death by swerving to throw her off a vehicle has pleaded not guilty to motor-vehicle homicide.

Kacie Alatoree filed a written plea before her set arraignment on Wednesday.

Alatoree faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Police say 36-year-old Autumn Rodriguez Hernandez died Nov. 12, days after she climbed onto the SUV Alatoree was driving. Police say Alatoree accelerated and swerved left and right to shake Rodriguez Hernandez off the vehicle, causing the older woman to fall and hit her head on a curb. Police say Alatoree then fled the scene.

Police say Rodriguez Hernandez had loaned the SUV to her niece three months earlier and was trying to get it back when she climbed onto it.

