Nebraska State Patrol says Minden resident killed in crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska State Patrol says Minden resident killed in crash Lincoln News

Nebraska State Patrol says Minden resident killed in crash

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

UPLAND, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska State Patrol says a Minden resident has died in a two-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 10 near Upland in south-central Nebraska.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon, and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to a Minden hospital. The patrol says 82-year-old Delna Wempen died at the hospital.
The Franklin Fire Department and Kearney County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash scene. The Nebraska State Patrol has taken over the investigation into the crash.        

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dan Kleve gives statement to Channel 8

    Dan Kleve gives statement to Channel 8

    Kleve issued a statement in response to this afternoon's protest at UNL.

    More >>

    Kleve issued a statement in response to this afternoon's protest at UNL.

    More >>

  • 7-year-old student found with unloaded handgun on bus Lincoln News

    7-year-old student found with unloaded handgun on bus

    7-year-old student found with unloaded handgun on bus

    School officials and police say a 7-year-old student was found with an unloaded handgun on a Grand Island school bus.  

    More >>

    School officials and police say a 7-year-old student was found with an unloaded handgun on a Grand Island school bus.  

    More >>

  • Nebraska State Senator Arrested, Charged with DUI

    Nebraska State Senator Arrested, Charged with DUI

    A Nebraska state senator has been charged with driving under the influence after an early-morning traffic stop in Sarpy County.         Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday. McDonnell was pulled over by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper for allegedly failing to maintain his lane on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha. Authorities say he twice refused to submit to a breath test.         McDonn...More >>
    A Nebraska state senator has been charged with driving under the influence after an early-morning traffic stop in Sarpy County.         Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday. McDonnell was pulled over by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper for allegedly failing to maintain his lane on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha. Authorities say he twice refused to submit to a breath test.         McDonn...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.