One man dead in accident Gage County car accident

One man is dead after a deadly collision in Gage County late Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Highways 112 and 8. The man, 66 year old John Scheuler of Diller, was heading north on Highway 112 when he lost control of his vehicle because of slick road conditions. He then crossed into the southbound lane where he collided with a semi.

Scheuler was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe he was not wearing his seatbelt. The driver of the semi was not injured. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

