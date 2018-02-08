Open Forum at UNL to Discuss UNL Student

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Recent videos of Daniel Kleve, a self proclaimed white nationalist, has a lot of people up in arms, and today UNL administrators and students got a chance to talk about it.

Students got to express their feelings about how UNL is handling the Daniel Kleve situation.

"I want to make sure that my students feel safe at all time and that was one thing I wanted to make sure I got across to them," expressed DeVanee Lasley a grad student at UNL.

UNL administrators currently are doing what they can for their students to make sure that the students here feel heard.



Donde Plowman, the Executive Vice Chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln commented "The next steps is we are going to continue have a series of these kinds of conversations like we did today and try to hear form students and let people have a chance to share what they are feeling and what they are thinking about."

Earlier today UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green released a statement saying, "The student's viewpoint — however hateful and intolerant it is — is also protected by the First Amendment. That is the law, even if we disagree."

Plowman also added, "We are following the letter of the law, and we are going to follow the first amendment we have been and the words of the student the video we have seen has not, we are relying on our experts to tell us if they think it's risen to the level of a threat and that hasn't been the case so far."

In a statement, Daniel Kleve did tell Channel 8 that students don't know or understand exactly what he stands for. Kleve also says that the video of him has been widely circulating was edited maliciously, and that he doesn't condone violence against people in the name of the Alt-Right.