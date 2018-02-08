UPDATE: Shooting near 48th & Adams

One man is in the hospital after he was shot in the leg Thursday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Lincoln police said they dispatched officers to a house near 48th and Adams streets, where they said someone fired several rounds into the residence.

They said the suspects fled the scene, but they're continuing to look for them.

The victim was transported with a non life-threatening injury. Police said he was the only one hurt.

According to scanner traffic, there has been a shooting near 48th and Adams Thursday evening.

Officials said an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg

