Excellence in Education: Heritage Night at Rousseau

A Lincoln elementary school had a special event Thursday evening.



Rousseau Elementary hosted a Heritage Night for students and families.

The Salvation Army's children chorus sang a few songs.

Families set up tables with cultural foods, clothing and games.

"We've got displays from at least thirty different countries and you can tell the kids are really proud of putting these together and are really anxious to show it off to people," says Darren Johnson, 3rd grade teacher.

The festival celebrates the richly diverse cultural heritage of Rousseau families.