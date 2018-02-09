Nebraska Sen. wants to create ethics board - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A state senator wants to create an ethics board.

The board would investigate complaints against members of the legislature.

Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell presented his proposal to the legislature Thursday.

The board would also determine what constitutes inappropriate conduct by a legislator.

He says Nebraska is one of just eight state don't have internal legislative ethics committee.

