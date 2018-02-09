Nebraska Sen. wants to create ethics board

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Tow truck drivers are there when you need them most. When you're stuck and stranded on the side of the road, they'll come help. But at what cost? Jeff Jackson, owner of Midwest Towing and Recovery spoke with me about the dangers of the job he's had for almost 30 years. "More than 60 tow truck drivers a year are killed in the U.S.,” Jackson said. He says it comes down to the "move over" rule. A Nebras...

