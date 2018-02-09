UNL faculty raises concerns with administration

University of Nebraska-Lincoln leadership held a faculty meeting at the UNL union building.



"Those of us who were here this morning, we have a genuine concern about this community. We have a genuine concern about this campus," said Michael Combs, professor of political science.

The meeting was called one day after UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green gave a statement on student Daniel Kleve in which he cited the first amendment as the reason why he's allowed to stay a student at the university.

This is despite a disturbing YouTube video posted by Kleve in which he referred to himself as "the most active white nationalist in Nebraska."

Many folks, such as college of business professor Gwendolyn Combs, attended the meeting saying it's important for them to raise concerns before the administration.

"It's important for us to operate collectively because it shows strength and it shows a collective. A concerted effort on the part of persons who are critical to this campus environment to make sure we are a safe and welcoming place," said Gwendolyn Combs.

On Tuesday, when Kleve's YouTube video went viral, a lot of people were taken aback by what they saw. Others were scared. Professor Michael Combs saw a few of his students shedding tears in class.

"From what my students expressed, some of them said that they didn't go to class yesterday and some of my friends did not go to class because they did not feel comfortable walking across campus," said Michael Combs.

Chancellor Green and University leadership did face the concerns of the UNL staff head on.

"I applaud the chancellor for providing and taking the opportunity to speak with us. It can be a scary thing to come before faculty and before students especially when there is no prep beforehand so you don't know what you might be hearing and receiving and what you might be asked to respond to," said Gwendolyn Combs.

"I am hopeful that through this process this University will be a stronger community for all of us," said Michael Combs.



The university, police and other officials say they're well aware of what's going on and are keeping their eyes and ears open as they continue to monitor the situation.