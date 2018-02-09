Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of eastern Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of eastern Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

The National Weather has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lincoln/Lancaster County and the surrounding area.  The advisory is in effect from 9:00 p.m. Friday until 6:00 a.m. Saturday.  

A band of light to occasionally moderate snow is expected to spread east from central Nebraska in the afternoon across eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa during the evening and overnight. A swath of 2 to 4 inch snows are expected from near Albion, Columbus and Seward, east through the Lincoln, Omaha and Council Bluffs metro areas. Much of southwest Iowa from Missouri Valley and Harlan, south to Clarinda and Shenandoah will also see 2 to 4 inch snows overnight.A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.