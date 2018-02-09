Lincoln Police radio channels will be encrypted

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from the Lincoln Police Department

The citizens of Lincoln and those who visit our vibrant community provided the City the opportunity to build a needed replacement of our public safety radio system. In 2015, 60 percent of the voters approved a quarter cent sales tax that went into effect in October of 2015. Approximately $12 million in funds generated from the tax will be used to construct and implement the system, which is anticipated to be fully functional by the fall of 2018.

All channels will be encrypted, however, the media will continue to have real time access to our primary dispatch channels. A broadcast will be published through the Lincoln Police Department with a ten-minute delay. This will be unedited, but will allow responding officers to arrive and control the most dynamic incidents while preventing those intent on committing crime from listening to our response.