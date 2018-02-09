Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC, is seeking a Media Account Executive. A self-motivated, highly organized individual with experience in new business development and the ability to enhance an existing client base is desired. Background in advertising and/or media sales including digital is preferred. Excellent career opportunity and compensation potential for the right client-focused individual. Please email your resume to HR@KLKNTV.com , mail to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502 or apply in person between 9 – 5. Closing Date: 02/28/18.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.