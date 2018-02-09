LPS holds annual African American read-in

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

Lincoln public schools held their annual read–in for black history month today.



The annual African American read–in featured writings from African American culture that were influential in people's lives.



"Contributions that African Americans have made to literature in variety whether it be poetry, plays, music, theaters; just the large contributions that African Americans throughout time," said Ferguson.



The read–in included several members from the Lincoln community.

Channel 8 Meteorologist Alden German took part..

They were able to read excerpts of their choice to highlight the contributions African Americans have made to literature.

Marla Styles was one of those speakers, and says being selected as a reader was an honor, as she herself is an avid reader.



"I've always enjoyed reading books that really speak to my culture and tell me more about myself and help me better be able to tell my story as an African American female," said Styles.



Although the event was focused on the literary creations of African Americans, Marla believes the impact reaches far beyond just the African American community.



"Even though it's focused on African American authors, novelists and poems, it speaks to our human condition, it speaks to our American experience and that's something we all can take away from," said Styles.

If you're interest in this event, there will be an additional read-in on February 21 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Loren Eiseley Branch Library.



