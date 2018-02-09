Nebraska high court upholds murder, manslaughter convictions

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld an Omaha man's first-degree murder and manslaughter convictions.

Michael Nolt was sentenced last year to life in prison for the October 2015 shooting deaths in Omaha of Malquan King and Arelius Hassell.

Prosecutors say the shootings were part of a botched robbery. They say Nolt shot Hassell in the face after a brief argument, and then shot two other people hiding in a closet, killing King.

In his appeal, Nolt argued that some evidence should not have been allowed at his trial and that his attorney was woefully ineffective. On Friday, the state's high court ruled that there was no merit to Nolt's arguments.

The opinion was one of six Friday written by Justice Max Kelch, who abruptly announced his retirement last month fewer than two years after being appointed to the high court.