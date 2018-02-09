Nebraska high court upholds murder, manslaughter convictions

Officials said an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and that the person believe responsible ran away.More >>
Officials said an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and that the person believe responsible ran away.More >>
Kleve issued a statement in response to this afternoon's protest at UNL.More >>
Kleve issued a statement in response to this afternoon's protest at UNL.More >>
For many in attendance like Carl Munford, a veteran who says he has several health problems as a result of his service, the potential risks are worth chancing to find relief for the pain they feel every day.More >>
For many in attendance like Carl Munford, a veteran who says he has several health problems as a result of his service, the potential risks are worth chancing to find relief for the pain they feel every day.More >>
School officials and police say a 7-year-old student was found with an unloaded handgun on a Grand Island school bus.More >>
School officials and police say a 7-year-old student was found with an unloaded handgun on a Grand Island school bus.More >>
One man is dead after a deadly collision in Gage County late Wednesday morning. The accident occurred near the intersection of Highways 112 and 8.More >>
One man is dead after a deadly collision in Gage County late Wednesday morning. The accident occurred near the intersection of Highways 112 and 8.More >>
The Legacy Post & Beam, of Elk Point, South Dakota, announced the move on Monday. The company makes kits for barns, houses, pavilions, sheds and other structures.More >>
The Legacy Post & Beam, of Elk Point, South Dakota, announced the move on Monday. The company makes kits for barns, houses, pavilions, sheds and other structures.More >>
Lincoln TeamMates held their 10th Annual Recognition Event Thursday night.More >>
Lincoln TeamMates held their 10th Annual Recognition Event Thursday night.More >>
A 22-year-old Lincoln woman accused of causing her aunt's death by swerving to throw her off a vehicle has pleaded not guilty to motor-vehicle homicide.More >>
A 22-year-old Lincoln woman accused of causing her aunt's death by swerving to throw her off a vehicle has pleaded not guilty to motor-vehicle homicide.More >>
Recent videos of Daniel Kleve, a self proclaimed white nationalist, has a lot of people up in arms, and today UNL administrators and students got a chance to talk about it.More >>
Recent videos of Daniel Kleve, a self proclaimed white nationalist, has a lot of people up in arms, and today UNL administrators and students got a chance to talk about it.More >>
Rounds of light to moderate snow today & tomorrow...More >>
Rounds of light to moderate snow today & tomorrow...More >>
The 20-year old makeup mogul and boyfriend Travis Scott share the news of their daughter's birthMore >>
The 20-year old makeup mogul and boyfriend Travis Scott share the news of their daughter's birthMore >>