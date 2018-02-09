Tow-truck driver involved in double fatality crash ticketed

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP)

Police have cited a tow-truck driver who crashed into to other vehicles near Bellevue last month, killing two people and injuring two others.

57-year-old James Helbert was ticketed Thursday for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and careless driving.

Investigators say Helbert was driving a tow-truck erratically Jan. 5 when he crashed into the parked vehicles in the turning lane to exit Highway 75. Killed were 19-year-old Khalil Jones, of Daytona Beach, Florida, and 47-year-old Shamus Dean, of Papillion.

Police say Jones was an airman stationed at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha, and his car had stalled along the freeway. Dean had pulled over to help.

Two people in Jones' car were seriously injured in the crash. Helbert was not hurt.