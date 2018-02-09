Lancaster event center hosting home and garden show

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

It's time to start thinking warmer weather and spring.

To help with that, you can head out to the Lancaster Event Center.

The home and garden show kicked off earlier today.

Everything from home décor to heating systems were on display.

Some of the vendors have even been on show for decades.

Matt Kinning from Kinning Design Building Company says, "It's definitely something we look forward to. It gives us an opportunity to see some of the same faces every year and catch up with old customers and clients. It's a great time of year."

Thousands are expected to turn out over over the weekend.

They will be open until 9 tonight. Then on Saturday 10 to 8 and Sunday 10 to 5. To attend admission is just $8 with 12 and under free. If you bring a canned good you will receive a dollar off.