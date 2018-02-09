Monica Zinke named non-profit executive of the year - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Monica Zinke named non-profit executive of the year

Posted: Updated:

Non-profits play a very important role in the community of Lincoln. 
 
Friday afternoon they were recognized for their hard work and impact they make.
 
Monica Zinke was named non-profit executive of the year.

She is the head of Fresh Start, which is a shelter that helps homeless women change their lives.

Channel 8's own Rod Fowler had the honor of emceeing the event.

Congratulations Monica, and everyone who was nominated.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.