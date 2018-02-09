Fortenberry holds forum on recent tax changes

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was in Lincoln Friday talking about the tax bill that passed in December.



"What finally came out as the new reform bill signed into law, continues to create questions in our community today," Fortenberry said.

He and Barbara Angus with the Ways and Means Committee tried to answer some of those questions. They took part in a forum at the Ross Theatre.

Fortenberry also shared his thoughts on the budget bill that passed early this morning.

"The short term projections of the deficit are increasing," Fortenberry said. "This is not just due to the tax bill--by the way, we just passed a spending bill that is also going to invoke deficit spending."

Fortenberry said these types of forums are great in trying help people understand sometimes confusing changes coming out of Washington.