Prep Basketball Scores 2-9

Courtesy: Associated Press


^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Anselmo-Merna 71, Ansley-Litchfield 60
       Arapahoe 58, Bertrand 51
       Arcadia-Loup City 58, Centura 57
       Aurora 43, Crete 39
       Axtell 59, Elwood 54
       Beatrice 52, Grand Island Northwest 42
       Bennington 59, Elkhorn 41
       Boyd County 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 37
       Boys Town 57, Nebraska City Lourdes 55
       Broken Bow 58, Cozad 46
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 63, High Plains Community 17
       Cambridge 49, Alma 40
       Columbus 76, Blair 59
       Creek Valley 72, South Platte 37
       Deshler 51, Blue Hill 33
       Diller-Odell 54, Friend 42
       Dundy County-Stratton 60, Southern Valley 39
       Elkhorn Mount Michael 54, Lincoln Lutheran 51
       Elkhorn South 60, Papillion-LaVista South 55
       Exeter/Milligan 41, Cross County 39
       Harvard 47, Shelton 37
       Howells/Dodge 52, Wakefield 45
       Johnson-Brock 66, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
       Lawrence-Nelson 56, Superior 47
       Lincoln East 61, Lincoln Southwest 47
       Lincoln Pius X 66, Fremont 51
       Loomis 51, Pleasanton 40
       McCool Junction 56, Dorchester 19
       Mead 47, Omaha Christian Academy 35
       Medicine Valley 68, Brady 55
       Milford 62, Sandy Creek 21
       Millard North 75, Omaha Northwest 61
       Millard West 71, Omaha Benson 43
       Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 31
       Norfolk 62, Grand Island 56
       Oelrichs, S.D. 67, Santee 50
       Omaha Burke 72, Lincoln Southeast 48
       Omaha Central 63, Millard South 45
       Omaha Nation 74, Emerson-Hubbard 40
       Overton 71, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51
       Papillion-LaVista 59, Omaha Westside 57
       Parkview Christian 60, Lewiston 42
       Platteview 78, Douglas County West 40
       Ponca 70, Homer 24
       Schuyler 54, Fairbury 42
       Shelby/Rising City 75, Osceola 36
       Silver Lake 47, Meridian 43
       South Loup 64, Eustis-Farnam 24
       Southern 61, Thayer Central 44
       Sutton 71, Fillmore Central 41
       Syracuse 74, Conestoga 45
       Twin Loup 61, Central Valley 56
       Wahoo 74, Columbus Lakeview 44
       Wallace 52, Hitchcock County 42
       Wauneta-Palisade 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 23
       Waverly 63, Plattsmouth 40
       Wayne 40, Arlington 37
       West Point-Beemer 54, Oakland-Craig 39
       Wisner-Pilger 74, Clarkson/Leigh 32
^East-West Tournament=
       Gering 73, North Platte 39
       Scottsbluff 66, Lexington 57
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
       Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ccd.
       Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. vs. Sioux County, ccd.
       Kearney vs. Omaha North, ppd.
       Norfolk Catholic vs. Riverside, ccd.
       Ord vs. O'Neill, ccd.
       Raymond Central vs. Fort Calhoun, ccd.
       Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Ansley-Litchfield 55, Anselmo-Merna 23
       Aquinas 51, Centennial 31
       Arcadia-Loup City 43, Centura 33
       Aurora 45, Crete 43
       Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44
       Beatrice 55, Grand Island Northwest 50
       Bertrand 50, Arapahoe 38
       Bishop Neumann 45, Archbishop Bergan 37
       Blair 40, Columbus 39
       Blue Hill 50, Deshler 46
       Boyd County 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 33
       Brady 48, Medicine Valley 43, OT
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, High Plains Community 21
       Cambridge 59, Alma 38
       Central Valley 48, Twin Loup 31
       Conestoga 56, Syracuse 46
       Cozad 39, Broken Bow 37
       Creek Valley 48, South Platte 44
       Creighton 41, Plainview 30
       Crofton 45, Randolph 23
       Doniphan-Trumbull 40, Wood River 39
       Dundy County-Stratton 52, Southern Valley 33
       Elkhorn 39, Bennington 23
       Elkhorn South 51, Papillion-LaVista South 34
       Elm Creek 54, Amherst 45
       Elwood 61, Axtell 53
       Exeter/Milligan 60, Cross County 49
       Fillmore Central 42, Sutton 35
       Friend 49, Diller-Odell 28
       Gibbon 49, Minden 38
       Giltner 53, Hampton 33
       Hartington-Newcastle 40, Wynot 30
       Harvard 30, Shelton 19
       Hitchcock County 67, Wallace 32
       Holdrege 64, Central City 58
       Humphrey St. Francis 78, Elkhorn Valley 58
       Johnson-Brock 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30
       Kimball 57, Hemingford 50
       Lewiston 37, Parkview Christian 35
       Lincoln East 53, Lincoln Southwest 40
       Lincoln High 57, Bellevue East 17
       Lincoln Pius X 53, Fremont 42
       McCool Junction 41, Dorchester 36
       Meridian 72, Silver Lake 44
       Milford 46, Sandy Creek 44, OT
       Millard North 53, Omaha Northwest 45
       Millard South 66, Omaha Central 13
       Nebraska City Lourdes 66, Boys Town 19
       Norfolk 57, Grand Island 31
       Omaha Benson 58, Millard West 46
       Omaha Burke 52, Lincoln Southeast 47
       Omaha Nation 57, Emerson-Hubbard 37
       Omaha Westside 42, Papillion-LaVista 39
       Osmond 43, Wausa 37
       Overton 73, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32
       Palmer 41, Nebraska Christian 35
       Platteview 59, Douglas County West 20
       Pleasanton 65, Loomis 47
       Ponca 51, Homer 30
       Ravenna 50, St. Paul 29
       Shelby/Rising City 45, Osceola 19
       South Loup 66, Eustis-Farnam 14
       South Sioux City 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 26
       Spalding Academy 53, St. Edward 36
       Stanton 55, Norfolk Catholic 41
       Sterling 29, Tri County 24
       Superior 53, Lawrence-Nelson 33
       Thayer Central 30, Southern 26
       Wahoo 73, Columbus Lakeview 41
       Wauneta-Palisade 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 37
       Waverly 52, Plattsmouth 38
       Wayne 66, Arlington 52
       West Point-Beemer 65, Oakland-Craig 33
       York 40, Seward 33
^Dakota Plains Invitational=
^Championship=
       Santee 73, Oelrichs, S.D. 71
^East-West Tournament=
       Alliance 49, McCook 47
       North Platte 47, Gering 31
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
       Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ccd.
       Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. vs. Sioux County, ccd.
       Kearney vs. Omaha North, ppd.
       Ord vs. O'Neill, ccd.
       Raymond Central vs. Fort Calhoun, ccd.
       Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.
       Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.
 

