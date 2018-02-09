Prep Basketball Scores 2-9

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 71, Ansley-Litchfield 60
Arapahoe 58, Bertrand 51
Arcadia-Loup City 58, Centura 57
Aurora 43, Crete 39
Axtell 59, Elwood 54
Beatrice 52, Grand Island Northwest 42
Bennington 59, Elkhorn 41
Boyd County 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 37
Boys Town 57, Nebraska City Lourdes 55
Broken Bow 58, Cozad 46
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 63, High Plains Community 17
Cambridge 49, Alma 40
Columbus 76, Blair 59
Creek Valley 72, South Platte 37
Deshler 51, Blue Hill 33
Diller-Odell 54, Friend 42
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Southern Valley 39
Elkhorn Mount Michael 54, Lincoln Lutheran 51
Elkhorn South 60, Papillion-LaVista South 55
Exeter/Milligan 41, Cross County 39
Harvard 47, Shelton 37
Howells/Dodge 52, Wakefield 45
Johnson-Brock 66, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Lawrence-Nelson 56, Superior 47
Lincoln East 61, Lincoln Southwest 47
Lincoln Pius X 66, Fremont 51
Loomis 51, Pleasanton 40
McCool Junction 56, Dorchester 19
Mead 47, Omaha Christian Academy 35
Medicine Valley 68, Brady 55
Milford 62, Sandy Creek 21
Millard North 75, Omaha Northwest 61
Millard West 71, Omaha Benson 43
Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 31
Norfolk 62, Grand Island 56
Oelrichs, S.D. 67, Santee 50
Omaha Burke 72, Lincoln Southeast 48
Omaha Central 63, Millard South 45
Omaha Nation 74, Emerson-Hubbard 40
Overton 71, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51
Papillion-LaVista 59, Omaha Westside 57
Parkview Christian 60, Lewiston 42
Platteview 78, Douglas County West 40
Ponca 70, Homer 24
Schuyler 54, Fairbury 42
Shelby/Rising City 75, Osceola 36
Silver Lake 47, Meridian 43
South Loup 64, Eustis-Farnam 24
Southern 61, Thayer Central 44
Sutton 71, Fillmore Central 41
Syracuse 74, Conestoga 45
Twin Loup 61, Central Valley 56
Wahoo 74, Columbus Lakeview 44
Wallace 52, Hitchcock County 42
Wauneta-Palisade 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 23
Waverly 63, Plattsmouth 40
Wayne 40, Arlington 37
West Point-Beemer 54, Oakland-Craig 39
Wisner-Pilger 74, Clarkson/Leigh 32
^East-West Tournament=
Gering 73, North Platte 39
Scottsbluff 66, Lexington 57
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ccd.
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. vs. Sioux County, ccd.
Kearney vs. Omaha North, ppd.
Norfolk Catholic vs. Riverside, ccd.
Ord vs. O'Neill, ccd.
Raymond Central vs. Fort Calhoun, ccd.
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 55, Anselmo-Merna 23
Aquinas 51, Centennial 31
Arcadia-Loup City 43, Centura 33
Aurora 45, Crete 43
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44
Beatrice 55, Grand Island Northwest 50
Bertrand 50, Arapahoe 38
Bishop Neumann 45, Archbishop Bergan 37
Blair 40, Columbus 39
Blue Hill 50, Deshler 46
Boyd County 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 33
Brady 48, Medicine Valley 43, OT
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, High Plains Community 21
Cambridge 59, Alma 38
Central Valley 48, Twin Loup 31
Conestoga 56, Syracuse 46
Cozad 39, Broken Bow 37
Creek Valley 48, South Platte 44
Creighton 41, Plainview 30
Crofton 45, Randolph 23
Doniphan-Trumbull 40, Wood River 39
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Southern Valley 33
Elkhorn 39, Bennington 23
Elkhorn South 51, Papillion-LaVista South 34
Elm Creek 54, Amherst 45
Elwood 61, Axtell 53
Exeter/Milligan 60, Cross County 49
Fillmore Central 42, Sutton 35
Friend 49, Diller-Odell 28
Gibbon 49, Minden 38
Giltner 53, Hampton 33
Hartington-Newcastle 40, Wynot 30
Harvard 30, Shelton 19
Hitchcock County 67, Wallace 32
Holdrege 64, Central City 58
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Elkhorn Valley 58
Johnson-Brock 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30
Kimball 57, Hemingford 50
Lewiston 37, Parkview Christian 35
Lincoln East 53, Lincoln Southwest 40
Lincoln High 57, Bellevue East 17
Lincoln Pius X 53, Fremont 42
McCool Junction 41, Dorchester 36
Meridian 72, Silver Lake 44
Milford 46, Sandy Creek 44, OT
Millard North 53, Omaha Northwest 45
Millard South 66, Omaha Central 13
Nebraska City Lourdes 66, Boys Town 19
Norfolk 57, Grand Island 31
Omaha Benson 58, Millard West 46
Omaha Burke 52, Lincoln Southeast 47
Omaha Nation 57, Emerson-Hubbard 37
Omaha Westside 42, Papillion-LaVista 39
Osmond 43, Wausa 37
Overton 73, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32
Palmer 41, Nebraska Christian 35
Platteview 59, Douglas County West 20
Pleasanton 65, Loomis 47
Ponca 51, Homer 30
Ravenna 50, St. Paul 29
Shelby/Rising City 45, Osceola 19
South Loup 66, Eustis-Farnam 14
South Sioux City 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 26
Spalding Academy 53, St. Edward 36
Stanton 55, Norfolk Catholic 41
Sterling 29, Tri County 24
Superior 53, Lawrence-Nelson 33
Thayer Central 30, Southern 26
Wahoo 73, Columbus Lakeview 41
Wauneta-Palisade 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 37
Waverly 52, Plattsmouth 38
Wayne 66, Arlington 52
West Point-Beemer 65, Oakland-Craig 33
York 40, Seward 33
^Dakota Plains Invitational=
^Championship=
Santee 73, Oelrichs, S.D. 71
^East-West Tournament=
Alliance 49, McCook 47
North Platte 47, Gering 31
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ccd.
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. vs. Sioux County, ccd.
Kearney vs. Omaha North, ppd.
Ord vs. O'Neill, ccd.
Raymond Central vs. Fort Calhoun, ccd.
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.
Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.
