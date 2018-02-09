Prep Basketball Scores 2-9

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press



^BOYS BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 71, Ansley-Litchfield 60

Arapahoe 58, Bertrand 51

Arcadia-Loup City 58, Centura 57

Aurora 43, Crete 39

Axtell 59, Elwood 54

Beatrice 52, Grand Island Northwest 42

Bennington 59, Elkhorn 41

Boyd County 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 37

Boys Town 57, Nebraska City Lourdes 55

Broken Bow 58, Cozad 46

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 63, High Plains Community 17

Cambridge 49, Alma 40

Columbus 76, Blair 59

Creek Valley 72, South Platte 37

Deshler 51, Blue Hill 33

Diller-Odell 54, Friend 42

Dundy County-Stratton 60, Southern Valley 39

Elkhorn Mount Michael 54, Lincoln Lutheran 51

Elkhorn South 60, Papillion-LaVista South 55

Exeter/Milligan 41, Cross County 39

Harvard 47, Shelton 37

Howells/Dodge 52, Wakefield 45

Johnson-Brock 66, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Lawrence-Nelson 56, Superior 47

Lincoln East 61, Lincoln Southwest 47

Lincoln Pius X 66, Fremont 51

Loomis 51, Pleasanton 40

McCool Junction 56, Dorchester 19

Mead 47, Omaha Christian Academy 35

Medicine Valley 68, Brady 55

Milford 62, Sandy Creek 21

Millard North 75, Omaha Northwest 61

Millard West 71, Omaha Benson 43

Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 31

Norfolk 62, Grand Island 56

Oelrichs, S.D. 67, Santee 50

Omaha Burke 72, Lincoln Southeast 48

Omaha Central 63, Millard South 45

Omaha Nation 74, Emerson-Hubbard 40

Overton 71, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51

Papillion-LaVista 59, Omaha Westside 57

Parkview Christian 60, Lewiston 42

Platteview 78, Douglas County West 40

Ponca 70, Homer 24

Schuyler 54, Fairbury 42

Shelby/Rising City 75, Osceola 36

Silver Lake 47, Meridian 43

South Loup 64, Eustis-Farnam 24

Southern 61, Thayer Central 44

Sutton 71, Fillmore Central 41

Syracuse 74, Conestoga 45

Twin Loup 61, Central Valley 56

Wahoo 74, Columbus Lakeview 44

Wallace 52, Hitchcock County 42

Wauneta-Palisade 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 23

Waverly 63, Plattsmouth 40

Wayne 40, Arlington 37

West Point-Beemer 54, Oakland-Craig 39

Wisner-Pilger 74, Clarkson/Leigh 32

^East-West Tournament=

Gering 73, North Platte 39

Scottsbluff 66, Lexington 57

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ccd.

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. vs. Sioux County, ccd.

Kearney vs. Omaha North, ppd.

Norfolk Catholic vs. Riverside, ccd.

Ord vs. O'Neill, ccd.

Raymond Central vs. Fort Calhoun, ccd.

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.

^GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield 55, Anselmo-Merna 23

Aquinas 51, Centennial 31

Arcadia-Loup City 43, Centura 33

Aurora 45, Crete 43

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44

Beatrice 55, Grand Island Northwest 50

Bertrand 50, Arapahoe 38

Bishop Neumann 45, Archbishop Bergan 37

Blair 40, Columbus 39

Blue Hill 50, Deshler 46

Boyd County 63, Niobrara/Verdigre 33

Brady 48, Medicine Valley 43, OT

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, High Plains Community 21

Cambridge 59, Alma 38

Central Valley 48, Twin Loup 31

Conestoga 56, Syracuse 46

Cozad 39, Broken Bow 37

Creek Valley 48, South Platte 44

Creighton 41, Plainview 30

Crofton 45, Randolph 23

Doniphan-Trumbull 40, Wood River 39

Dundy County-Stratton 52, Southern Valley 33

Elkhorn 39, Bennington 23

Elkhorn South 51, Papillion-LaVista South 34

Elm Creek 54, Amherst 45

Elwood 61, Axtell 53

Exeter/Milligan 60, Cross County 49

Fillmore Central 42, Sutton 35

Friend 49, Diller-Odell 28

Gibbon 49, Minden 38

Giltner 53, Hampton 33

Hartington-Newcastle 40, Wynot 30

Harvard 30, Shelton 19

Hitchcock County 67, Wallace 32

Holdrege 64, Central City 58

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Elkhorn Valley 58

Johnson-Brock 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30

Kimball 57, Hemingford 50

Lewiston 37, Parkview Christian 35

Lincoln East 53, Lincoln Southwest 40

Lincoln High 57, Bellevue East 17

Lincoln Pius X 53, Fremont 42

McCool Junction 41, Dorchester 36

Meridian 72, Silver Lake 44

Milford 46, Sandy Creek 44, OT

Millard North 53, Omaha Northwest 45

Millard South 66, Omaha Central 13

Nebraska City Lourdes 66, Boys Town 19

Norfolk 57, Grand Island 31

Omaha Benson 58, Millard West 46

Omaha Burke 52, Lincoln Southeast 47

Omaha Nation 57, Emerson-Hubbard 37

Omaha Westside 42, Papillion-LaVista 39

Osmond 43, Wausa 37

Overton 73, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32

Palmer 41, Nebraska Christian 35

Platteview 59, Douglas County West 20

Pleasanton 65, Loomis 47

Ponca 51, Homer 30

Ravenna 50, St. Paul 29

Shelby/Rising City 45, Osceola 19

South Loup 66, Eustis-Farnam 14

South Sioux City 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 26

Spalding Academy 53, St. Edward 36

Stanton 55, Norfolk Catholic 41

Sterling 29, Tri County 24

Superior 53, Lawrence-Nelson 33

Thayer Central 30, Southern 26

Wahoo 73, Columbus Lakeview 41

Wauneta-Palisade 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 37

Waverly 52, Plattsmouth 38

Wayne 66, Arlington 52

West Point-Beemer 65, Oakland-Craig 33

York 40, Seward 33

^Dakota Plains Invitational=

^Championship=

Santee 73, Oelrichs, S.D. 71

^East-West Tournament=

Alliance 49, McCook 47

North Platte 47, Gering 31

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ccd.

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. vs. Sioux County, ccd.

Kearney vs. Omaha North, ppd.

Ord vs. O'Neill, ccd.

Raymond Central vs. Fort Calhoun, ccd.

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.

Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.

