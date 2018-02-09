Chocolate Lover's Fantasy is also a sweet cause

If anything gets people out to brave the cold, it's chocolate.



The 32nd Annual Chocolate Lovers Fantasy was at Embassy Suites Friday night. It featured 16 local vendors who put out their creations and a silent auction.

And it was all for a sweet cause.

"The Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation is a non–profit organization," said Event Coordinator Diane Cunningham. "And we protect, enhance and promote the historic nature of the district. So it's a fundraiser so that we can keep that area looking good."

A good crowd was on hand. Harris Academy of the Arts provided music for the event