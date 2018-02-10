City crews working to clear roads - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

City crews started plowing operations at midnight on Saturday. 

Sixty-eight city crews and contractors began plowing city streets, arterial streets, school and bus routes, treating roads with salt pre-wet with liquid brine.

Crews will continue plowing until 7 a.m., treating trouble spots with salt.

Drivers are urged to use caution as roads are still partially snow covered and slick. 

