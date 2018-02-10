Check travel on interstate and highways

Road between Lincoln and Omaha are partially covered in snow according to Nebraska 511.

Traffic cameras show cars traveling at posted speeds along I-80 between the cities.

Nebraska 511 shows roads west of Lincoln as wet or partially snow covered.

At this time no roads are closed due to snow cover.

Drivers are urged to use caution and allow extra time and extra stopping distance.

