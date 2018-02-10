Huskers Shut Out No. 15 Utah, 5-0

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Tempe, Ariz. --- The Nebraska softball team beat its second ranked opponent in as many days after shutting out No. 15 Utah on Saturday morning 5-0, in its first of two games today.

Kaylan Jablonski earned her second win of the season, after pitching six scoreless innings. She gave up just four hits and recorded two strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell pitched the seventh and gave up two hits.

Jablonski also led the Huskers on offense, finishing with two hits, including a solo home run. She's had at least one multi-base hit in each of the first three games this season.

Alyvia Simmons finished with two hits and one RBI. Taylor Otte, Tristen Edwards, Madi Unzicker, Laura Barrow and Lexey Kneib each had one hit for the Huskers.

Nebraska got straight to work against the Utes. In the second inning, Jablonski hammered a ball over the left field fence to give the Huskers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Utes threatened. A leadoff double put a runner in scoring position, but the Huskers got out of the inning after a fly out to right field, a foul fly to the catcher and a ground out to third.

In the top of the sixth, the Huskers had a chance to extend their lead. With two outs, Jablonski singled to the left side and Simmons singled up the middle to put runners on first and second, but a strikeout ended the inning for Nebraska.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Utes got a runner in scoring position with a one-out single and a steal, but the Husker defense held strong, getting the next two batters out and keeping their 1-0 lead heading into the seventh inning.

The Huskers added some insurance in the top of the seventh inning, scoring four runs. Leadoff hitter, Bri Cassidy was walked and Gina Metzler pinch ran for Cassidy. Barrow moved Metzler to second with a sacrifice bunt. Kneib batted for Bree Boruff and came up with a clutch double to deep center field to score Metzler and give the Huskers a 2-0 lead. Boruff came back in the game to pinch run for Kneib. Otte singled to the left side to advance Boruff to third. With runners on the corners and one out, Tristen Edwdards found a gap on the right side and Boruff scored. Edwards and Otte both advanced an extra base on the throw attempt to get Boruff out at home. Two batters later, Jablonski reached first on a error and Otte scored. Simmons then singled to score Edwards and give the Huskers a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Utah tried to come back and got two runners on base with a pair of singles, but the Huskers got a fly out and Olivia Ferrell recorded two strikeouts to end the game.

Jablonski hit a homerun in the second inning. She now has an extra-base hit in all three games so far this season.

Freshman Rylie Unzicker and sophomore Bree Boruff made their first collegiate starts against the Utes and left field and designated player, respectively.

Boruff had her first career at bat against the Utes. She played 25 games last season, all as a pinch runner.