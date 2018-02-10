John Breslow Center's Olympic Day

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Today was the Olympics day at the John Breslow Center where people could go and enjoy some of their favorite winter sports.

As world class athletes compete for Olympic Gold in South Korea.

People from all over came to try their hand in some of the most popular winter Olympic sports!



"So one great thing too celebrating Olympic day is you know this is where athletes get started right here," said the Director of Skating Kecia Zimmerman "You know learn to skate classes, you know whether it's learn to skate you're learning to play hockey, speed skating."

But for the people that participate it means a lot to be able to show their skills.



"It's really fun it's a chance to show off my new program and I really like that," said Ann Gulzow one of the participants.

The event isn't just for kids, it's also for adults to participate in and see how they fare in some of the most popular winter sports!



"It's just for fun, it was for anybody who wants come out and try an Olympic sport and be an Olympic athlete for a day," stated Zimmerman "A lot of people coming, a lot of spectators here just watching a lot of people competing today and just trying some different sports."

Tonight at the Breslow Center you can be a part of an Olympic themed free skate down at the John Breslow Ice Center, it starts at 7:30 pm and lasts until 9:30pm