Excellence In Education: LPS Spelling Bee

Forty-seven LPS students from grades 5th through 8th competed in the annual spelling bee at the Culler Middle School this morning, it gave a chance for participants to have fun, while also being challenged some pretty tough words.

"I just wanted to spell stuff," said one of the spelling bee participant Atticus Kerkman "I wasn't really looking for competition I just wanted to have fun and you know I got out in the second round which is better than being our in the first round."

The winner was Sankar Ramamurthy, who beat his twin brother Eswar on the word, moxibustion. Sankar will compete in the Midwest regional in Omaha this March.