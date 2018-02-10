Huskers Hose Flames

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The No. 3 Nebraska men’s gymnastics team topped UIC 409.350 – 372.250 in front of a sea of pink at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in honor of breast cancer awareness. NU again scored high on vault (73.00), and also scored a season-high 68.80 on parallel bars. Jake Bonnay led the way for the Huskers, claiming the floor and high bar title with a 14.20 and 13.85, respectively. Antonio Castro again snagged the pommel horse title with a season-high 14.75. Heath Anderson claimed the rings title (14.30), while Anton Stephenson claimed the vault title (15.10). Last but certainly not least, Daniel Leal grabbed the parallel bars title, scoring a 14.20.

Rotation One

The Huskers started off on floor, posting a 69.25. Jake Bonnay led the way for the Big Red, scoring 14.20. Griffin Kehler and Anton Stephenson followed behind, each scoring 13.85. Chris Stephenson and Travis Gollott notched 13.80 and 13.55, respectively. Zach Peters rounded out the Huskers scoring with 13.40. At the end of rotation one, Nebraska led UIC 69.25 – 60.75.

Rotation Two

NU moved to pommel horse where the team scored 65.95. Antonio Castro again finished on top with 14.75. Anton Stephenson scored a season-high 13.35 and Chris Stepheson also scored a season-high 13.10. Kyle King and Travis Gollott added 12.40 and 12.35, respectively. Connor Adamsick finished with 11.90. At the end of rotation two, Nebraska led 135.200 – 118.050.

Rotation Three

On rings, Nebraska scored 67.55. Heath Anderson dominated with 14.30. Alex Magsam followed closesly with 13.60. Daniel Leal and Jonathan Scripnick posted 13.30 and 13.25, respectively. Joshua Everitt scored 13.10, while Zach Peters closed out the Husker scoring with 12.20. At the end of the rotation three, Nebraska led 202.750 – 186.000.

Rotation Four

The Big Red showed up big on vault, notching 73.00. Anton Stephenson paved the way, scoring 15.10. Kyle King performed on top again, posting 14.75. Jake Bonnay and Antonio Castro followed closely behind with a 14.50 and 14.40, respectively. Alex Magsam scored 14.25, and Zach Peters finished with 14.15. At the end of rotation four, Nebraska led 275.750 – 236.450.

Rotation Five

NU scored a season-high 68.80 on parallel bars. Daniel Leal came out on top with 14.20. Chris Stephenson followed closely behind with 13.80. Anton Stephenson scored 13.70, while Andrew Zymball finished with a career-high 13.65. Griffin Kehler and Alex Magsam rounded out the Husker scoring with 13.45 and 13.05, respectively. At the end of rotation five, Nebraska led 344.550 – 310.200.

Rotation Six

NU closed out the meet on high bar, scoring 64.80. Bonnay finished first with 13.85. Castro followed with 13.65. King and Kehler scored 12.95 and 12.70, respectively. Gollott added 11.65. At the end of the final rotation, Nebraska led 409.350 – 372.250.

Up Next

The Huskers head west to the Winter Cup Challenge in Las Vegas, Nev. Preliminaries take place on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. and Finals take place on Saturday, Feb. 17.