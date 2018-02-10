Huskers Finish Competition at Two Road Meets

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

The Nebraska track and field team wrapped up competition at both the Iowa State Classic and Pittsburg State Gorilla Classic on Saturday.

At the Gorilla Classic, four Huskers were crowned champions as NU swept the triple jump and pole vault competitions.

Angela Mercurio was the champion in the women's triple jump with a mark of 41-6 (12.65m), while Kaiwan Culmer won the men's triple jump at 51-3 1/2 (15.63m). Tyler Loontjer won the men's pole vault competition with a mark of 17-0 (5.18m). Maddie Holland claimed the women's title with a clearance of 13-4 1/2 (4.08m).

Kristina Insingo set a personal best of 48-5 1/4 (14.76m) to earn runner-up honors in the shot put. Burger Lambrechts finished third in the men's shot put after a throw of 57-11 1/4 (17.66m). Ieva Turke was fourth in the triple jump with a new personal best of 40-10 1/4 (12.45m). Raynesha Lewis took fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.57 in the finals after a new PR of 8.56 in prelims.

At the Iowa State Classic, Landon Bartel was the high jump runner-up with a clearance of 7-1 (2.16m). Kierra Griggs took second in the 400 meters in 53.72, while Chelsey Jones was fourth at 55.80. The men's 4x400-meter relay team placed second, matching their season-best time of 3:08.67.

A few Huskers set personal bests that rank just outside the all-time top 10 at Nebraska, including Ty Moss in the 800 meters (1:51.20) and Elsa Forsberg in the mile (4:54.10).

The Huskers will host the Nebraska Tune-Up on Friday at 12:45 p.m. It marks the Huskers' final indoor home meet of the season and the last preparations for the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Feb. 23-24 in Geneva, Ohio.